Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Neeraj Pandey’s Next Musical Starring Ajay Devgn & Tabu Goes On The Floor

Acclaimed writer and director Neeraj Pandey known for his films- A Wednesday, Special 26 and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is all set to direct the interestingly titled – Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. This will be his 6th directorial venture and 15th production by Friday Filmworks.

The stellar ensemble cast is led by Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The unique musical love story is an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years and is set between 2002 and 2023. Renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem will be composing the original soundtrack.

Neeraj Pandey’s directorial film went on floors on Saturday with the lead starcast along with Jimmy Shergill and will be shot extensively in Mumbai.

NH Studios presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! directed by Neeraj Pandey is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios). On the other hand, Ajay Devgn and Tabu recently wrapped their film Bholaa.

