Rakhi Sawant is called the entertainment queen for a reason. The actress manages to make headlines every other day, either with her controversial remarks or by sharing her personal life in public. While Rakhi has managed to entertain the masses with her quirky habits and funny videos, a new report claims that a movie is being made about her life.

Rakhi made her debut in Bollywood with small appearances in movies in the late 90s. She even worked with Shah Rukh Khan in his 2004 film Main Hoon Na. However, Rakhi shot to fame when she entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in 2006 and ended up as a finalist.

Rakhi Sawant is currently dealing with her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani as she accused the latter of cheating on her and even abusing her. Amid the ongoing controversy, E-Times report suggests that Rakhi’s brother Rakesh is making a movie on her life and it is titled ‘Rowdy Rakhi.’

During a conversation with the portal, Rakhi confirmed doing the film and said, “Yes, I am doing this film.” Her brother Rakesh further shared some details about the new project and revealed the reason behind naming the film ‘Rowdy Rakhi.’ He said, “Rakhi is rowdy. She doesn’t spare anyone who throws a spanner in her tracks.”

Rakesh also threw light on the ongoing controversy surrounding Rakhi and Adil and added that her case is not just “her cause” but she is fighting for a “much bigger cause.”

After dating for some time, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani tied the knot last year but made it official months later. However, it did not take time for controversy hit their paradise as Rakhi filed a case against her husband. She accused Adil of having an extramarital affair and also threatening to kill her. On February 7, Adil was arrested and is currently in Mysore jail as he has also been accused of raping an Iranian girl.

