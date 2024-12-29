The Mohanlal starrer Malayalam fantasy flick Barroz is struggling to mint numbers at the box office. The movie also marks his directorial debut. Let us look at its box office performance on the 4th day.

Barroz Box Office Collection Day 4

The Mohanlal starrer was released on the big screen on Christmas day (December 25) with much expectation. However, it has miserably failed to impress at the box office. The movie is yet to cross 10 crores. The film opened at a dismal 3.40 crores. It only witnessed a downward graph post that as the film earned 1.60 crores and 1.11 crores respectively on its second and third day. On its 4th day, the film just saw a slight growth and earned 1.25 crores. These numbers are inevitably not enough.

The total India net collection of Barroz now comes to a mere 7.36 crores. The movie stays below 10 crores, and this is an alarming sign for the same. It is now turning out to be a colossal disaster, and there is little or no hope for the film. The movie is reportedly mounted at a scale of around 80 crores.

It still has around 92% of its budget to cover. With its disastrous box office run, it is highly unlikely that the movie will be able to recover even half of its budget. It is also not receiving a sufficient positive word of mouth, which would have given the collections a much-needed boost.

About The Movie

Barroz is based on the novel Barroz: Guardian Of D’Gama’s Treasure by Jijo Punnoose. The movie also stars Maya Rao West, Tuhin Menon, Ignacio Mateos, and Gopalan Adat in the lead roles. The film has been bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor.

