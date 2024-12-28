Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh were expected to end 2024 on a successful note. But that looks far from the case as Baby John is dwindling at the box office. The action thriller has been underwhelming since its first day. Scroll below to know how it has performed on day 3.

Box Office Collection Day 3

The official figures are out and Kalees’ directorial has made earnings of 3.65 crores* on Friday. It has witnessed a another drop of 28% compared to 5.13 crores earned on the previous day. Varun Dhawan starrer could not live upto the expectations, and the mixed reviews has impacted its buzz. Besides, it is also facing unbeatable competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, which is affecting its box office run.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Baby John below:

Day 1: 11.25 crores

Day 2: 5.13 crores

Day 3: 3.65 crores*

The 3-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 20.03 crores.

Baby John vs Top 5 Christmas holiday-grossers in Bollywood

Baby John is the official adaptation of Atlee’s 2016 film, Theri. It was a super-hit at the box office. Varun Dhawan starrer was expected to replicate the success and rank among the highest-grossing Christmas films of all-time in Bollywood.

It needed at least 102 crores to beat 83, which is #10 on the list, but that is far from possible as it is expected to wrap its lifetime under the 60 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 Christmas releases of Bollywood:

Dangal: 387.39 crores Dhoom 3: 280.25 crores Simmba: 240.22 crores Dunki: 232 crores 3 Idiots: 202 crores Good Newwz: 201.14 crores Dabangg 2: 185.5 crores Dabangg 3: 150 crores Ghajini: 114 crores 83: 102 crores

Budget recovery impossible?

Baby John is reportedly made on a budget of 160 crores. It currently needs 699% higher earnings to recover its basic cost. That will be impossible as the action thriller is close to crashing at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 23: Record-Breaking Spree Continues As It Beats Uri & Baahubali 2 To Achieve A New Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News