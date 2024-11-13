Mid-week blues have hit Singham Again yet again. Ajay Devgn starrer witnessed a tremendous week 1 but dynamics have changed since. Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to take the lead and the situation worsens for the cop drama. Scroll below to know the box office update on day 12.

Singham Again was released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. It coincided with Diwali 2024 and made the most of the festive holidays. The first big drop was witnessed on Wednesday when box office collection went below the 10 crore mark. The graph continues to show a downward trend.

Box Office Collection Day 12

On the second Tuesday, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer made a box office collection of 4 crores*. This is a further dip of 20% compared to 5 crores* earned on the first Monday. The situation is now getting worrisome for Singham Again. Given the current trends, it could soon crash at the ticket windows.

Take a look at the breakdown of the Indian box office collection below:

Week 1: 186.60 crores

Weekend 2: 38.70 crores

Day 11: 5 crores *

* Day 12: 4 crores*

The 12-day total of Singham Again now comes to 234.30 crores*.

Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki & Salman Khan’s Kick

Singham Again has achieved many milestones in its box office run so far. It recently became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024 after Stree 2. Rohit Shetty’s directorial has now left behind Rajkumar Hirani & Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which earned 232 crores in its lifetime.

That’s not it! It has left behind another Indian biggie. Singham Again is now the 29th highest Bollywood grosser of all time as it steals Kick’s position. Salman Khan starrer had raked in 233 crores at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa Re-Release Box Office (USA): Allu Arjun Starrer To Finally Hit The 25 Crore Milestone? Release Date & All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News