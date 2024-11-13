Pushpa 2 is less than a month away from its worldwide release. The anticipation is sky-high, and the pre-sales for the US premieres are mind-boggling. The makers are now re-releasing Pushpa in the North American market amid the massive craze. Scroll below for the release date, box office potential, and other updates!

Pushpa: The Rise at the US Box Office

Released on December 17, 2021, Pushpa was the second movie of Allu Arjun after Ala Vaikuntapuram Loo (2020) to have achieved the $2 million mark in the USA. If that’s not enough, it was also the first South Indian film of 2021 to have achieved that milestone. In its lifetime run, Sukumar‘s directorial made a box office collection of $2.48 million (INR 20.93 crores gross) in the North American circuit.

Pushpa: The Rise was a decent success in the overseas market. Allu Arjun amassed massive popularity, and the results are visible with Pushpa 2, which has already garnered $600K in pre-sales for US premieres.

Pushpa Re-Release in the US

Before the grand release of Pushpa 2, Sukumar and team are re-releasing the original film overseas. Allu Arjun starrer is scheduled to hit the US markets again on November 19, 2024. Amid the strong buzz, it is sure to achieve many milestones at the box office.

To hit the 25 crore mark?

Amid other heights, Pushpa is expected to finally hit the 25 crore milestone in the US. It only needs INR 4.07 crores gross to achieve that mark. When converted into USD, this is about USD 482K. It will have approximately days to rewrite history before the Pushpa 2 premieres hit.

