Drishyam, Directed by Jeethu Joseph in 2013, was the blockbuster sequel. It was remade in all the other languages and saw tremendous success. Recently, the Neru actor, in an interview with Galatta, ensured the continuation of the Drishyam franchise and shared thrilling news with its fans.

What did director Jeethu Joseph say about the Sequel of Drishyam 3?

The series started in 2013 with Mohanlal portraying George Kutty. It had a significant impact on Indian cinema. In 2021, the audience reached worldwide when Drishyam 2 was released on OTT in many other languages. The role of George left an iconic impression in the cinema.

In a recent interview with Galatta, Mohanlal broke his silence about the third part of Drishyam. The Neru actor stated, “We are currently working on bringing Drishyam 3.” This subtly affirmed that the prevalent Drishyam franchise will have a third installment.

However, it’s noteworthy that no assured release date has been declared yet, nor have any details been disclosed about the film’s present stage of development. Despite this, Mohanlal’s statement is stimulating news for Drishyam franchise fans. Many fans envision the famous crime thriller series being released in 2025.

How did Drishyam’s Hindi remake perform at the Box Office? Here’s How Much It Earned

The first Drishyam remake, incorporating Ajay Devgn, was released in 2015. According to Sacnilk, the film was a prominent hit, earning roughly ₹90.63 crore in India’s gross collection. Later, in 2022, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam received a sequel, which achieved a massive worldwide gross collection of ₹342.31 crores.

This shows that audiences adore Mohanlal’s original films and the Hindi remakes by the Singham actor.

The Impact of “Drishyam 2” on the Malayalam Film Industry: A Game Changer

In his interview, Mohanlal also expresses his gratitude and states that Drishyam 2, when released on the OTT platform in different languages, attained massive success during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After Drishyam 2, audiences began watching more Malayalam films. It’s a movie that gave Malayalam cinema a pan-Indian reach,” he remarked.

With the success of the sequels Drishyam, released in 2013 and 2021, Drishyam 3 is the most awaited series, which excites fans and critics.

