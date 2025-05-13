The Arun Ajikumar starrer Malayalam film, Padakkalam is witnessing a dismal run at the box office. On its 5th day, the movie managed to cross 3 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 5th day.

Padakkalam Box Office Collection Day 5

The Arun Ajikumar starrer opened at 24 lakhs which was not a very bad opening, given the low buzz surrounding the movie. On its second day, the movie saw a decent jump of 83% and amassed 44 lakhs. The film on its third day, again saw a jump of 81% and earned 80 lakhs.

Padakkalam’s day-wise collections went beyond the 1 crore bracket. The movie earned 1.09 crore on its 4th day. This was a stable growth of 36% from its previous day.

However, on its 5th day, the day-wise collections again witnessed a drop below the 1 crore bracket. On its 5th day, the collections saw a drop of around 33% and garnered 72 lakhs. The total India net collection of Padakkalam now comes to 3.29 crores.

Day-Wise Breakdown Of The Box Office Collection Of Padakkalam:

Day 1: 0.24 Crore

Day 2: 0.44 Crore

Day 3: 0.80 Crore

Day 4: 1.09 Crore

Day 5: 0.72 Crore

Total: 3.29 Crore

With this, Padakkalam has managed to cross 3 crores and is now fast inching towards 4 crores. But overall, the movie’s box office performance is a dismal affair. However, it has managed to earn 200% more than its opening day with its 5th day collection. It is also facing a tough competition from other Mollywood releases like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Thudarum. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Manu Swaraj.

Apart from Arun Ajikumar, the movie also stars Niranjana Anoop, Saaf Bros and Pooja Mohanraj in the lead roles. The music for Padakkalam has been composed by Rajesh Murugesan. The synopsis reads, “Four nerdy comic book enthusiasts find themselves in an unexpected adventure when their school’s charming new professor turns their academic world upside down with supernatural events.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sarkeet Box Office Collection Day 5: Asif Ali’s Film Drops Below 20 Lakh On Monday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News