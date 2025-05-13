Tourist Family, starring M Sasikumar and Simran in key roles, is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. Backed by strong word-of-mouth, the film continues to surprise everyone. After crossing the milestone of 50 crores globally and emerging as a hit in India, it is now all set to surpass the lifetime collection of Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja to become the 6th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 12!

Enjoys a superb second Monday!

The Kollywood family entertainer had an excellent second weekend, earning 14.65 crores. After such a weekend, it displayed a superb hold on the second Monday. As per estimates, the film earned 3.15 crores yesterday, a drop of just 3.07% compared to the second Friday’s 3.25 crores. This clearly indicates that the film is going to enjoy big numbers during the entire week.

Overall, Tourist Family has amassed 37.80 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic total stands at 44.60 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned 11 crore gross so far. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at an impressive 55.60 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 37.80 crores

India gross – 44.60 crores

Overseas gross – 11 crores

Worldwide gross – 55.60 crores

Tourist Family to surpass Madha Gaja Raja today!

Tourist Family to add more moolah today, which will help it cross Madha Gaja Raja’s 57.46 crores. With this, it will become Kollywood’s 6th highest-grossing film globally in 2025. Before ending the run, the film will also cross Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran (66.39 crores).

Take a look at the top worldwide grossers of Kollywood in 2025 (gross collection):

Good Bad Ugly – 247.34 crores Dragon – 154 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 136.41 crores Retro – 93 crores Veera Dheera Sooran – 66.39 crores Madha Gaja Raja – 57.46 crores Tourist Family – 55.60 crores

