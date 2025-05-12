The Arun Ajikumar starrer Malayalam film, Padakkalam is witnessing a decent growth at the box office. On its 4th day, the film saw an impressive growth in the day-wise collection. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Padakkalam Box Office Collection Day 4

The Arun Ajikumar starrer opened at 24 lakhs which was not a very bad opening. On its second day, the movie saw a jump of 83% and amassed 44 lakhs. The movie on its third day, again saw a jump of 81% and earned 80 lakhs.

Padakkalam’s day-wise collections finally went beyond the 1 crore bracket. The film earned 1.09 crore on its 4th day. This was a good growth of 36% from its previous day.

The total India net collection of Padakkalam now comes to 2.57 crore. The movie is yet to cross 3 crores. However, on its 4th day, it did show some positive signs when the day-wise collections have gone beyond 1 crore.

However, the consistency in the collections should be maintained to yield a good number in the coming days. The movie had opened to mixed reviews from the masses and the critics alike. But it might face a strong competition at the Mollywood box office from movies like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass.

Day-Wise Breakdown Of The Box Office Collection Of Padakkalam:

Day 1: 0.24 Crore

Day 2: 0.44 Crore

Day 3: 0.80 Crore

Day 4: 1.09 Crore

Total: 2.57 Crore

About The Film

Talking about the film, Padakkalam has been directed by Manu Swaraj. Apart from Arun Ajikumar, the film also stars Niranjana Anoop, Saaf Bros and Pooja Mohanraj in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Rajesh Murugesan.

