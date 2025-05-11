The Arun Ajikumar starrer Malayalam film, Padakkalam is witnessing a gradual growth at the box office. The movie is showing positive signs to attain good numbers in the coming days. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Padakkalam Box Office Collection Day 3

The Arun Ajikumar starrer opened at 24 lakhs on its first day which was not a very bad opening. On its second day, it witnessed an impressive jump of 83% and amassed 44 lakhs. On its third day, the numbers again saw a decent growth.

The movie earned around 80 lakhs and saw a stellar growth of 81%. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 1.48 crore. Padakkalam is just 52 lakhs away from crossing 2 crores.

However, by the looks of it, the Arun Ajikumar starrer is garnering a positive word of mouth which is clearly reflecting in the box office performance of the film. Despite a strong competition at the Mollywood box office, Padakkalam will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to witness a good growth. The movie opened to a mixed review from the critics and masses alike. After latest Mollywood releases like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass, this latest Malayalam offering is also showing positive signs.

While the performances and the comedic elements were praised in Padakkalam, the storyline was called out a little for being devoid of logic. The movie’s official synopsis reads, “Four nerdy comic book enthusiasts find themselves in an unexpected adventure when their school’s charming new professor turns their academic world upside down with supernatural events.”

It has been directed by Manu Swaraj. The film also stars Niranjana Anoop, Saaf Bros and Pooja Mohanraj in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Rajesh Murugesan.

