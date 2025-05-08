Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana is still earning significant numbers at the box office every single day. After 28 days, it stands at a total collection of 43.95 crore at the box office. Now, the sports drama, which will end its run below the 50 crore mark, is very close to an important milestone.

Naslen Starrer Nailing Achievements!

Globally, the sports drama helmed by Khalid Rahman is already struggling to enter the list of all-time top 20 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide. Meanwhile, in India, it has entered the top 5 most profitable Indian Films of 2025.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 28

On the 28th day, the fourth Wednesday, May 7, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned 12 lakh at the box office. This was a minimal drop of 2 lakh from the previous day, which earned 10 lakh at the box office.

Check out the day-wise collection of the sports comedy at the box office.

Week 1: 23.9 crore

Week 2: 12.25 crore

Week 3: 4.78 crore

Day 23: 21 lakh

Day 24: 25 lakh

Day 25: 34 lakh

Day 26: 10 lakh

Day 27: 10 lakh

Day 28: 12 lakh

Total: 43.95 crore

Needs 90 Lakh To Axe Sakranthiki Vasthunam!

Alappuzha Gymkhana is currently the fifth most profitable Indian film of 2025. Mounted on a budget of 12 crore, it has earned a profit of 266.25% in 28 days against a lifetime collection of 43.95 crore! To surpass Sankranthiki Vasthunam and claim the fourth spot, Naslen’s film needs to earn a total of 44.85 crore. It is currently only 90 lakh away from the spot.

Will Venkatesh Rule His Throne?

Venkatesh has been ruled as the third most profitable Indian film of 2025, and recently, Court: State Vs. A Nobody pushed it to number 4. Now, Naslen’s film is all set to push it to number 5.

Check out the list of the top 5 Most Profitable Indian Films Of 2025.

Chhaava: 373.1% Rekhachithram: 350% Court: State VS A Nobody: 306.4% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 273.8% Alappuzha Gymkhana *: 266.25%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office: Guess How Much Akshay Kumar Needs To Earn To Beat The Profits Of Part 4?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News