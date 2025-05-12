The Sree Vishnu starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Single is turning out to be a success at the box office. With each passing day, it has been witnessing an impressive growth. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 3rd day.

Single Box Office Collection Day 3

The Sree Vishnu starrer opened at 2.5 crores. On its second day, the film witnessed a growth of 40% and amassed 3.5 crores. Now, on its third day, the movie has shown a slow but a steady growth of 1.42%.

It has amassed 3.55 crores on its third day. The total India net collection of Single now comes to 9.55 crores. With this, it is only 45 lakhs away from crossing 10 crores.

The movie has been receiving a positive word of mouth which is clearly being reflected in the box office collection. Single also garnered an 85% bigger opening than Sree Vishnu’s last theatrical outing. For the unversed, the actor’s previous release Swag opened at 1.35 crores.

Sree Vishnu’s 2025 release is thus clearly witnessing a better performance than his last theatrical release. Talking about the global collections of Single, including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 11.26 crores.

The movie earned 3.1 crore when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Single thus comes to 14.36 crores. The movie is now inching towards 15 crores when it comes to the global collections.

About The Film

Talking about Single, the film has been directed by Caarthick Raju. It also stars Ketika Sharma, Ivana and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

