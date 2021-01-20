In its Tamil version, Master done quite well at the box office, especially in the native states. Though it hasn’t done much in the Hindi belt either in Tamil or the Hindi dubbed version, down South it has gained quite some moolah. The film has till now collected 125 crores already and that’s a good number indeed, before or after the pandemic.

Advertisement

Master has been reasonably stable on the weekdays as well, and collected well on Monday and Tuesday, which are its sixth and seventh day respectively (considering the Wednesday release). Around 15 crores* more have come on these two days and the week is still left. Moreover, there is no competition whatsoever in time to come, which means the film will benefit further from the second weekend and then the big holiday on Republic Day.

Advertisement

Of course, had the content been as rock solid as the hype and the massive release, the film would have possibly taken a shot at 150 crores already in just 7 days. However, even in Tamil, Master hasn’t come anywhere close to the 35 crores that it brought on the first day whereas the Hindi version has gone unnoticed. Star power coupled with fact that audiences have been hungry for films has ensured that Master has emerged as a success with more moolah yet to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Master Box Office (Overseas): Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Does Well In Australia

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube