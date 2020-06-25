Kollywood superstar Thala Ajith has been in news from the past couple of days for all the right reasons. The Tamil actor, who apart from acting is also quite fond of machines, especially drones, has been making headlines following Team Daksha’s success.

Thala Ajith who has helped Team Daksha, a group of young students from Madras Insitute of Technology, with designing and modulation of drones has been applauded for putting technology on good use. As the young students have put in use of drones to spray disinfectants in Chennai and various other parts of Tamil Nadu amid COVID-19.

As per various reports, a high capacity drome can carry up to 16 litres of disinfectants and can cover one acre in 30 minutes. For those unversed, Thala Ajith mentored Team Daksha in 2018, which that year won the second place at the World UAV Medical Express Challenge 2018, which took place in Australia.

It was in April when Thala Ajith donated a sum of 1.25 crores amid the global pandemic. Out of 1.25 crores, the Tamil superstar has donated 50 Lakhs to PM-CARES fund, followed by another 50 Lakhs to Tamil Nadu CM’s Public Relief fund and 25 Lakhs to daily wage workers of FEFSI (Film Employees Federation Of South India).

On the work front, Thala Ajith will next be seen in the much-awaited Valimai. The action-drama has the actor as a fierce cop. The film is helmed by H.Vinoth and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

