The next James Bond film No Time To Die is one of the most awaited films across the globe and the anticipation just keeps on increasing. While it has seen a lot of delays and was up for a release in April, the latest update little birdies have to offer that the Daniel Craig starrer might just be pushed one more time and below is all you need to know about this disheartening update. Scroll below.

For the unversed, Daniel Craig is playing James Bond in the franchise for one last time. Considering the same the anticipation is too high. The film has been in the making for the longest and awaiting a big-screen release ever since. While the first delay was due to the production, but the following happened due to the pandemic outbreak that laid its wrath on the world.

No Time To Die was set to hit the screen on November 20 after being delayed due to the pandemic. But turned out that the outbreak seemed to have not taken a step back and continued to be strong, the makers had to vacate the date and release it on April 2, 2021. While the studio now is not giving out any deets on the release or the date, there is a new buzz in the town.

As per We Got This Covered, insider Daniel Richtman has spilt some new beans. Richtman has revealed that No Time To Die might face yet another delay. It is being said that the delay this time might be a month or so. Looking at this the film might make it to summer 2021.

Meanwhile, this is the last time Daniel Craig is playing the 007 legend. The reports have that the studio is on the look out for a new James Bond. The buzz was that Henry Cavill, Harry Styles, and a few more in the run. For more updates on this and all other updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi!

