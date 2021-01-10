WWE has its official website where you can enjoy every single pay-per-view at any moment. It’s a destination for all loyal fans to take down the trip to nostalgia. But what if we say, you won’t be able to watch one of the classics, Shawn Michael vs. Ric Flair from Wrestlemania 24? Below is all you need to know.

Yes, you read that right above. For everyone’s surprise, Wrestlemania 24 has gone missing from WWE Network. The actual reason is unknown to fans. Some have even raised their concern by contacting the official forum.

As per screenshots shared by HeelByNature.com’s Twitter handle, WWE has responded saying that they are aware of Wrestlemania 24 being unavailable on their network and promised of looking into it immediately.

RE: Wrestlemania 24 removed from WWE Network. pic.twitter.com/6sZSsVYArN — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) January 9, 2021

Let’s wait and see till when Wrestlemania 24 gets restore on WWE Network.

Meanwhile, speaking more of WWE, Roman Reigns’ return (as heel) since Summerslam 2020 has done magic in bringing back fans attention. Impressed by his performances and stature, even WWE legend JBL finding it hard to resist talking about the superstar.

In the past few days, we have several stars praising Roman for his new stint. Even the ones who were booing him from the arena, have started cheering for him. And that’s the biggest proof of the acceptance of his new gimmick. Recently, while talking on The Bump, the JBL praised him by calling his character compelling.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, JBL said, “I think the thing that has impressed me the most and is by far and above and is better than anything I’ve seen in maybe the last twenty years is Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns, to me, is the most compelling character I’ve seen on television, I think in twenty years. It’s unbelievable how good he is. That character, the way it’s just transitioned and become the head of the table, I’m a huge fan. It’s unbelievable how good he is.”

