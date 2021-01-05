To see an Avenger play a WWE legend in his biopic would be a treat for film fans. And hence when the Hulk Hogan’s biopic was announced with ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth in the lead, the excitement of fans knew no bounds.

But not just fans, the legend himself is excited to see Chris Hemsworth play his role on screen. Recently Hulk Hogan took to Instagram and praised the actor for the way he has shaped himself for the role. Along with a collage of his picture and Chris’, Hulk wrote, “He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH”

He spoke up about the same recently and talked about how the actor is in ‘Crazy Shape’.

In an interview with ESPN, when Hulk Hogan was asked about Chris Hemsworth’ preparations, he said, “We haven’t gotten to that point yet. We did talk on the phone when he decided to do the movie, and he said he wanted to be around me as much as he can to study me and see what makes me tick. And I was like, ‘Brother, you’re going to be surprised.’ (Laughs) He’s a lot taller than I thought he was, around 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4. He’s in crazy shape. I keep on telling him that the only problem is that he’s not really good-looking enough to play me in a movie.”

When asked further about the things someone needs to consider while playing him onscreen, Hulk Hogan said, “There was always something burning inside of me. It was like a fear that I would stay ahead of, you know? The fear that somebody was going to catch up to me. That somebody was going to figure out how I was pulling this off. That someone was going to be better than me. So I pushed as hard I could and never looked back. There were so many talented people wrestling in that time. I was so worried that somebody might steal my steam.”

HH’s biopic will release as a Netflix film and will be directed by Joker director Todd Phillips. Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth was last seen in the Netflix action film Extraction. Apart from the WWE legend’s biopic, Chris will also be seen in MCU’s much-awaited film Thor: Love And Thunder.

