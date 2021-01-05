The holiday season was a treat for Netflix users as the OTT giant premiered a number of new and exciting titles. One such film released late last month was the Robert Rodriguez written-directed We Can Be Heroes. The film featured actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pedro Pascal, YaYa Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, Taylor Dooley, Christian Slater and a bunch full of other.

The film, that released on Christmas, was one of the most-watched kids’ films in the season, and now the makers are planning to release a sequel.

Taking to Instagram, Ms Granada aka Priyanka Chopra shared a still from We Can Be Heroes. On it, she wrote, “And…BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. The sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @netflix!”

Exciting isn’t it! As per a report by Variety, We Can Be Heroes raked in a record-breaking viewership in the US during Christmas week. This Priyanka Chopra starrer reportedly took the first place on the top 10 kids overall list in 88 countries.

Talking about the Netflix film, it features characters Robert Rodriguez’s Spy Kids franchise as well as those from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. It follows the adventures of the children of Earth’s superheroes as they take on alien invaders who have kidnapped their parents during a recent encounter.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the trailer of her upcoming film, The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gouravr released recently. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix in a fortnight. PeeCee will also star in Text For You alongside Sam Heughan. Recently the duo was seen shooting for a romantic scene on the streets of London. Nick Jonas will also be seen in a cameo in the film.

