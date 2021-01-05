It seems people want Justin Bieber to done another soon. Don’t know what we are talking about? Recently reports of Justin studying to become a minister at Hillsong Church started doing the rounds. But don’t worry, the pop star says he has “no desire for that.”

He actually said that! The ‘Yummy’ singer took to Instagram stories and shared a series of posts saying it’s “fake news.” He also went ahead and shared his definition of ‘Church’ while stating he is part of Churchome now.

Slamming a Page Six report, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram story writing, “I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that, this is fake news.” In his following story, he wrote, “And BTS, Hillsong is not my church. For clarity, I am a part of Churchome.”

For those who do not know, Justin Bieber has had a long-affiliated relationship with Hillsong church. He cut ties with the group after his longtime pal, pastor Carl Lentz admitted to infidelity. In November, Carl revealed that he cheated on his wife Laura and asked forgiveness from all whose trust he broke. They were married 17 years ago and have three children, Ava, Charlie, and Roman. He was later fired from Hillsong in New York City.

In another Instagram story, Justin Bieber wrote, “Church is not a place, we are the church. We don’t need a building to connect with God, God is with us wherever we are.” He continued in the next story, “The creator of oceans and mountains also created you! You are a part of the plan, your life matters. He sees you, he’s been patient with you as you ran from him awaiting your return! He’s not mad, he understands.”

