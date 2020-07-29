Chris Hemsworth Looks Like EVERY BIT Of Hulk Hogan & More In This Fan Art

Whenever we hear of Hulk Hogan, we remember his handlebar moustache and the Red bandana spelt Hulkamania on it. Chris Hemsworth, who’s known for his supremely loved character Thor will be playing Hulk Hogan in his biopic.

Now, even before the look test has happened, artists are already doing their best to depict what Chris Hemsworth would look like in the Hulk Hogan biopic. The very renowned graphic designer Bosslogic has posted his rendition of Chris as Mr. America.

The graphic artist took to his social media account and posted the look. The post read, “The #hulkhogan bio pic is going to be dope @chrishemsworth X @ChrisEvans”

Check out the look here:

In his revenge conversation with Total Film, Chris Hemsworth revealed some exciting details about the Hulk Hogan biopic, “This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.”

Jono Castano Acero will be the physical trainer of Chris to make him look like Hulk Hogan for this biopic. But what will take Chris there? This is what Jono has revealed in his latest interview. He has opened up about what all Chris is going through for this epic transformation.

In a convenient with Daily Mail, Jono said, “With any transformation, diet, exercise and your mental state all play a big role in the outcome. Chris Hemsworth has always looked amazing in all his roles, so I am confident he can achieve this physique.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!