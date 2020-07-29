Rihanna's Fenty Skin Creates A Stir, HONEST Reviews Are OUT!

Pop sensation Rihanna has conquered the music scene with her iconic songs. The hitmaker is now taking over the beauty industry and how! While she announced the Fenty Skin range yesterday, her fans have gone crazy about it. Twitter is flooding with the reactions and reviews as people express their wish to try them, and many are just here to hail the queen.

Rihanna started Fenty Beauty back in 2017. Extending the brand, she announced the cruelty-free range of Fenty Skin yesterday on its official Instagram profile. Fenty Beauty is already quite popular and applauded. The main reason for its demand is the inclusivity that it showcases.

The Fenty Skin products that were revealed by Rihanna are said to be for all skin types. The pop sensation has been working on this branch since she launched Fenty Beauty. Twitter right now has numerous reactions to her new venture. While some cannot wait to try the products, many have been figuring out how to order them asap. Reviews have given Fenty Skin a thumbs up.

Applauding Rihanna, a Twitter user wrote, “This is not just any “fun” skincare line. This woman worked HARD for two years to make sure everything’s on POINT with products she BELIEVES in and USES #FentySkin.” Another wrote, “You know what the @fentyskin sunscreen says to do? REAPPLY EVERY TWO HOURS 🗣 Rihanna is saying to do it, not just me!”

Below are a few reactions:

Fenty Skin Start’rs Skincare Range review https://t.co/BjdzvxcHlV — Michelle Wong (@LabMuffin) July 28, 2020

This is not just any "fun" skincare line. This woman worked HARD for two years to make sure everything's on POINT with products she BELIEVES in and USES #FentySkin pic.twitter.com/CXCTeHCwvz — #Medicare4All (@LebanonRih) July 29, 2020

Fenty Skin Review- Full Ingredient List + Priceshttps://t.co/Y16iKjDyrU — Ijé (@SimplyIje) July 28, 2020

You know what the @fentyskin sunscreen says to do? REAPPLY EVERY TWO HOURS 🗣 Rihanna is saying to do it, not just me! pic.twitter.com/zEOiVaaPv1 — Tiara Willis :) (@MakeupForWOC) July 28, 2020

Me waiting for my #FentySkin to arrive after putting in my order 3 min ago pic.twitter.com/DAOKkqltW2 — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) July 29, 2020

I just wanted one thing from #FentySkin but it might sold out now because people WONT GET OFF THE DAMN WEBSITE pic.twitter.com/dovFFzp4zZ — JÆYDĒN (@alasknbllwrm) July 29, 2020

Rihanna for fenty skin

LOOK AT HER FACE 😳😍😍 pic.twitter.com/tbKbeFgxvR — 🍒 (@rihpael) July 29, 2020

You know what would be IT y’all…a @fentyskin tinted mineral sunscreen that comes in different shades 😍 — Tiara Willis :) (@MakeupForWOC) July 29, 2020

How excited are you to try Rihana’s Fenty Skin?

