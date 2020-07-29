Zendaya Opens Up On Getting Nominated For Emmy Awards Alongside Jennifer Aniston & Others

This year’s Emmy Awards Nominations were unveiled recently and Zendaya is left speechless. The Euphoria actress has been nominated for the first time in Emmy Awards and since the nomination is for ‘Best Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series,’ it’s a big one for her!

Zendaya has been nominated alongside actresses like Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Olivia Colman for The Crown, Laura Linney for Ozark, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, and Sandra Oh also for Killing Eve.

Zendaya took to Instagram to share her delight with her fans. Along with a monochrome BTS pic, she wrote a heartfelt thank you note for fans and everyone which read as saying, “I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you. We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!”

Zendaya’s comment section has been filled with good wishes from her celebrity friends and fans.

R&B duo Chloe x Halle commented, “YOU ARE A STAR!!!!!”

Storm Reid also shared her pleasure and wrote, “ENDLESSLY PROUD OF YOU”

Singer Moses Sumney commented, “🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 So proud of you”

Model Karlie Kloss also congratulated Zendaya and wrote,”So well deserved!! Congrats ♥️🌟👏”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section.

