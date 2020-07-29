Singer Ashley Roberts finds One Direction star Harry Styles cute.

In an interaction with The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, Ashley praised Harry a lot, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“He (Harry Styles) properly has a ‘Boogie Nights’ moustache going on and I have to say, what I love about Harry is he’s just so adventurous with his looks. He tries different things and I’m a fan of that. I think he looks cute, I’m for it,” Ashley Roberts said.

Ashley Roberts now wants to improve her own Italian language skills to impress Harry, who recently revealed he has been learning the language.

She added: “I know a little bit but not much. I need to up my game so I can hang out with Harry Styles.”

Meanwhile, recently Harry Styles revealed he will selling merchandise such as T-shirts to raise funds for the fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

Styles unveiled the design on April 7, with a T-shirt featuring a special message for people.

The white T-shirt features black text printed in capital letters, with the front reading: “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other.

“This T-shirt fights COVID-19. Treat people with kindness,” it continues on the back.

In a statement, Harry Styles re-iterates the need for social distancing, writing: “In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you are able to help, please donate where you can. 100% of the profits of this t-shirt will go towards fighting COVID-19.”

