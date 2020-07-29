Rob Lowe Is Not Surprised About Gwyneth Paltrow's Revelation That His Wife Sheryl Berkoff Gave Her Oral S*X Tips





Gwyneth Paltrow almost brought a whirlpool when she revealed how Sheryl Berkoff gave her tips about oral s*x, when she was a teenager. Now reacting to the same story is Sheryl’s husband and Literally! With Rob Lowe host Rob. He has a funny take on Paltrow’s confession, and you cannot miss this.

For the unversed, Gwyneth Paltrow graced Robe Lowe’s podcast where she made the big revelation. She explained how she met Sheryl Berkoff when she was 15 or 16. Gwyneth remembers how Berkoff smoked with her on the sets behind the trailer and taught her how to give a bl*w J*b and “all the classic Sheryl stuff”.

Sheryl Berkoff’s husband, Rob Lowe has now reacted to this. Talking to ET about Gwyneth Paltrow’s confession, he said, “GP calls and … I was not aware of that story. But can I just say, it doesn’t surprise me.”

Rob Lowe added, “And that really is the beauty of, one, loving doing this podcast, because, you know, anybody can do a podcast. So, you have to ask yourself, ‘Why you? Why me?’ And it’s because of these long-term relationships with people like that Gwyneth story … because we have this history, this amazingly long history.”

“And it’s the same with all of my guests. So, I think every episode, people are seeing a side where they’re like, ‘Whoa, OK. I didn’t know that.’ But let’s face it, the Gwyneth Paltrow story kind of takes the cake, ” Rob Lowe concluded.

