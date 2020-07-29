The Emmy Awards 2020 nomination list was out today, and some people feel all good content hasn’t got nominations. Pose, a popular TV drama set around trans characters, has received zero Emmy nominations for its trans performers. This isn’t the first time such a thing has happened though.

Indya Moore (Angel) and Angelica Ross (Candy) reacted to the Emmy Awards’ nominations on social media. They expressed their disappointment about being left out of the list for the second year in a row. Janet Mock, director and executive producer on Pose, too was excluded from the nominations. Janet is also a trans.

Taking to Twitter Moore wrote: “I cNt tell nobody I deserve their sht. I didn’t invent the academy or any of the award shows. If they think my work is unworthy Chile that’s just that.”

I cNt tell nobody I deserve their sht. I didn't invent the academy or any of the award shows. If they think my work is unworthy Chile that's just that. — 🌄 (@IndyaMoore) July 28, 2020

In another tweet, she added: “Something abt trans ppl not being honored on a show abt trans ppl who created a culture to honor ourselves bc the world doesn’t.”

Something abt trans ppl not being honored on a show abt trans ppl who created a culture to honor ourselves bc the world doesn't. — 🌄 (@IndyaMoore) July 28, 2020

Ross addressed the same via an emotional video she posted on Instagram. In the video, while breaking down, she said: “Ultimately, I need you to understand that I am so tired.” She continued saying: “Because those of you that know me know that I’m not just working in front of the screen or behind the lens or whatever. I’m working around the clock to get our society to value trans lives and Black trans lives. And listen, I feel what I feel because I feel like there is nothing we can do.”

Executive producer and Pose creator Steve Canals addressed Emmy Awards snubs too. Giving a shoutout to Pose actor MJ Rodriguez (Blanca), who also did not make the list of nominees. Canal tweeted: “Okay, real talk… what does @MjRodriguez7 have to do – aside from baring her heart & pouring her soul into every damn scene – to get a Best Actress nomination?! #PoseFX #Emmys”

Okay, real talk… what does @MjRodriguez7 have to do – aside from baring her heart & pouring her soul into every damn scene – to get a Best Actress nomination?! #PoseFX #Emmys pic.twitter.com/eJwSudMtkh — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 28, 2020

Pose received a handful of 2020 nominations, including for lead actor, defending champion Billy Porter, who became the first openly gay Black man to win for lead actor in a drama last year. The series also received nominations for makeup, hairstyling and costume design.

