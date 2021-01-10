Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel’s Hawkeye series.

Steinfeld said that it felt “so good” to finally make the announcement after keeping her participation in the series a secret for long, reports people.com.

“I guess in a way, it was kind of a blessing in disguise that I didn’t and couldn’t be around a lot of people, cause that was a hard one to keep to myself,” Hailee Steinfeld said referring to social distancing rules in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I am so honoured to be a part of this family that is the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe),” Hailee Steinfeld added.

Hawkeye also stars Jeremy Renner, Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh.

Steinfeld plays Kate Bishop, who in the comics also fights crime under the Hawkeye name.

“She is an incredible character and it’s been a really fun journey so far,” Steinfeld said.

It was last month that Hailee Steinfeld confirmed being a part of the Marvel project. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Hailee finally spilled the beans on her role in Hawkeye and shooting with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton.

“I can’t wait for people to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in our own sort of ways,” Hailee said.

