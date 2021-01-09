Brie Larson is all set to return as Carol Danvers for Captain Marvel 2, and she’s getting all buffed up! In a recent video on her YouTube channel, she has been inviting the likes of Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock to her home-gym and lift some weights with her.

Advertisement

In a video on her YouTube channel, Brie is seen talking about what she has been doing these past days. She informed about starting her podcast channel and also working on a van.

Advertisement

While talking about Captain Marvel 2, Brie Larson said, “As you may know, Captain Marvel 2 is gearing up. I can’t say much more about it than that, but I gotta get ready for it. It’s time for me to get moving. Allow me to show you.”

Brie, while showing her home-gym said, “Oh, yeah, she’s got a home gym, folks. It’s happening. Could I do a better view for you? Ta-da! I have a ridiculous, really intimidating home gym [laughs].”

“Consider this an invitation to buff Twitter the likes of Zac Efron, The Rock; you’re invited. Come on over. Let’s get buff. It’s time for me. Want to do a cool, socially distanced, or even virtual workout? I’m here. But regardless of that, you can look forward to myself and my trainer Jason, we are going to be working on some exercises so you can maybe join me on the journey,” concludes Brie Larson.

Must Read: Money Heist Fame Jaime Lorente & Maria Pedraza Unfollow Each Other, Have They Split?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube