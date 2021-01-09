Money Heist has given fans a lot. A loyal fan base has been built for actors like Álvaro Morte and Úrsula Corberó. If not that, La Casa De Papel has left fans in tears, anger and laughter over its previous seasons. There was love blooming in real life too as actors Jaime Lorente & Maria Pedraza were a sizzling pair. However, the couple has now reportedly split. Below is all the scoop you need.

Advertisement

It was in 2018 that the reports around Jaime and Maria dating began. They initially starred together in the Spanish series, Elite. The duo played lovebirds in the Netflix show. Things took a higher notch when the duo eventually reunited for Money Heist. However, they played different characters this time.

Advertisement

Time and again, Jaime Lorente and Maria Pedraza treated fans with their loved up post. La Casa De Papel fans loved their pairing, as well as, the social media PDA. However, things seem to now have turned upside down as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Yes, you heard that right. While Jaime Lorente still has loving pictures with Maria Pedzara, the latter has ended up deleting all the romantic pictures. As expected, this created a storm amongst the Money Heist fans who begin speculating if the couple has split.

The last picture Jamie shared with Jaime app was in April 2019, which was a still from their series, Elite. They raised temperature along with their cuteness quotient as they gazed at each other in a monochrome post.

Our hearts are breaking to notice this rift between Jaime Lorente & Maria Pedraza. But all we can hope is for the duo to be happy in their respective lives.

Meanwhile, fans cannot wait for a new season of Money Heist. There already have been million of theories and speculations around what could happen in the next season!

Must Read: John Krasinski Was All Set To Quit Acting Three Weeks Before He Got The Office, Here’s What Changed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube