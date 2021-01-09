Popular Hollywood actress Tessa Thompson, who has appeared in films like Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love And Thunder, Men In Black International, Furlough, Sorry To Bother You and Creed II, seemed to have an encountered a disastrous incident before the end of 2020.

The 37-year-old actress recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about her New Year’s Eve. During the interaction, the star said that she was expecting a quiet evening with her friends and she was driving to their house, instead, she got into a car accident with a huge vehicle.

Talking to the host Jimmy Kimmel, Tessa Thomson said, “I drove up a mountain to go to a cabin, and I thought, This will be totally safe because I won’t see anybody. But I got into a car accident, so I did have a socially distanced interaction.”

The Westworld star added, “I got hit by a big monster truck on the highway. Let’s put it this way. It is as ‘monster’ as a truck could be, driving with a regular commercial license. I got hit, but I’m safe, obviously, and actually, the driver was very lovely in the end.”

Tessa Thomson also revealed that she faced similar incidents in the past and she wasn’t upset with the recent crash. She claimed that it was more ‘pleasant’ than previous vehicle collisions she’s been involved with. Tessa said, “I feel like I’m so used to car accidents because I was born and raised in Los Angeles, so it feels like accidents are my birthright. I’ve had many of them. But this was a pleasant one.”

The actress was also one of the supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Back then she had launched the #4PercentChallenge from Time’s Up and the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and urged Hollywood to hire more female directors for their production. She was also a part of the Pass The Mic challenge on Instagram. However, she doesn’t care if people think she is too outspoken.

Tessa said, “I don’t think any artist necessarily has a responsibility to try being an agent of change. But, for me, it’s always been something that feels compelling. And if there’s a risk in speaking up, it’s always felt worth it. I’m just continuing to try to learn how to show up in those spaces and to pass the mic to folks who know a lot more than me.”

