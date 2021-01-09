Dwayne Johnson is a hell of a big Hollywood star and there’s no second thought on it. Not just within a domestic market, but the actor is highly popular in Asian countries too. Well, his movies’ collection will let you know that. Now, it’s learnt that he is demanding a colossal sum for Jumanji 3, more than what Robert Downey Jr got for Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr was paid $75 million for Avengers: Endgame including backend profit, fees and much more. And yes, Dwayne is demanding a more amount than that. But, it’s unlikely to happen as Endgame’s success was unprecedented which won’t be achieved very easily.

Advertisement

It’s been reported by We Got This Covered, which states that Dwayne Johnson has demanded lucrative deal for Jumanji 3. The first two films- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, were big box office successes. Dwayne had earned $23.5 million from these last two successes. So, more than $75 million seems an impractical deal.

Let’s wait and watch if Dwayne Johnson gets his demand fulfilled or not.

Meanwhile, much before a movie star, Dwayne had earned a global due to his wrestling career with WWE. Recently his colleague, Booker T lauded Dwayne while talking on Hall of Fame podcast. He shared how it’s to work with Dwayne aka The Rock. He said, “I felt like when I got in WWE and I had the feud with The Rock, I didn’t let loose. I didn’t really work the way I normally worked throughout my time like before in WCW. It was always about going out there and beating those guys up. I felt a little soft with him even though we had some great stuff. But I still felt like I held back a little bit too much as far as when I was out there working with The Rock.”

“The Rock worked a whole lot different than every other guy that I ever worked within the business. He was so meticulous about every detail being right. That’s why he is so great as far as the promos go. That’s why he is so good in Hollywood as far as being able to make sure his lines are delivered a certain way,” Booker T added.

Must Read: Keira Knightley Starrer ‘Misbehaviour’ Gets A Release Date In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube