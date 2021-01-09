Anthony and Joe Russo left the fans excited when they announced that next with Tom Holland titled Cherry. The film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While the first poster did create a huge buzz, partly exciting and also a bit of the negative limelight. As we wait for the things to unfold ahead, the makers have now treated fans with a new insight into the world. The Russo Brothers have now shared a new teaser and below is all you need to know, also do not miss the teaser.

Cherry stars Tom Holland in a lead. The movie is based on the novel by Nico Walker that is a coming of age drama. The film traces the nerd in different stages of life. From being a military officer, a troubled youngster to a bank robber over the course of 15 years. The film is Russo Brothers making a comeback to their debut genre after a long time. The two have now carved their niche in the superhero world as the own the highest-grossing film across the globe to their credit.

The teaser that Russo Brother released gives an insight into the world of Cherry. We meet stubborn Tom Holland. This is from the time he decides to join the military and goes in for an interview. The officer calls him a joker and asks him the reason to join the force. Tom in his voice-over narrates why he is up for joining. Holland says how he has been through a breakup and the officer decides to cash in on his vulnerability.

Catch the teaser right below:

We’d like to introduce you to Cherry… pic.twitter.com/E8otgzSvWp — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) January 9, 2021

There is no update on when we will get to catch the trailer of the film. But Cherry is set to hit Apple TV on February 26 this year. How much did you like the teaser of the film? Let us know in the comment section below. For more, stick to Koimoi!

