The makers of Uncharted brought in the new year by sharing some stills from the upcoming film with their fans. As per reports the movie recently wrapped up filming and is currently in post-production. Scroll down to have a look.

Taking to social media, the studio released four new images from the film. The first of the pictures is a jewel adorned cross, while in the next it doubles as a key to unlock an unknown object.

Sharing the pictures from Unchartered on social, the makers wrote, “A new year. A new adventure awaits. #UnchartedMovie”

The third picture shared by the makers of Uncharted is that of an old statue of a man riding a house covered in webs. The fourth image is that of a beaten-up old map. Well we know, a treasure hunt or ancient civilization hunting adventure cannot be done without a map.

The post has received loads of love from social media users. One Instagram user wrote, “I’m super excited for this, I wonder if it’s going to be based off one of the games or have some small details from them” Another user wrote, “Let’s gooo!! Can’t wait to watch my favorite gaming franchise on the big screen!”

With these teaser pictures now on the internet’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the trailer.

Talking about Uncharted, the film is based on the video game of the same name. The film will star Tom Holland as the main character, Nathan Drake. The Ruben Fleischer directorial will serve as an origin story and will talk about things before the video game.

While Tom plays the favourite smart-mouthed adventurer, Mark Wahlberg will be seen in the role of his mentor and friend Victor Sully Sullivan. The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. Uncharted hits theatres on July 16, 2021.

