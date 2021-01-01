The year 2020 was a nightmare for one and all. But despite all odds, love birds managed to survive it with their warmth. Speaking of the media world, we saw several celebs coming out as a couple. Many even tied the knot amid the chaotic Covid conditions. Now, the latest piece of news regarding Crash Landing On You actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin has just flown in. And believe us, we couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2021!

Advertisement

Spreading the positivity in the air, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have entered into a relationship. Surprisingly, it’s learnt that the duo has been dating for 8 months now. Reportedly, when the series ended, they started missing each other and started meeting secretly. It’s during this time, a mutual feeling developed between both.

Advertisement

Post such reports, agencies of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin informed of checking with the actors and promised of releasing a statement.

Thankfully, the agencies of both actors have now officially released a statement confirming the relationship reports. As per Koreaboo, “We would like to make our official announcement regarding the news of Hyun Bin reported earlier today. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin formed a relationship through work which developed into lovers with good feelings after their drama ended. Please send your warm attention to them and your support,” reads a release from Hyun’s agency, VAST Entertainment.

Jin’s agency, MSteam Entertainment quotes, “We would like to release our official position regarding the news between Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin which was released today. The two built a friendship through their work, and after their drama ended, they started to meet each other with good feelings and developed into a relationship. Please look upon them warmly and support them so they can continue meeting each other well.”

Wishing a happy and prosperous life of togetherness to Crash Landing On You Actors!

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Cries During Her New Year’s Performance As She Remembers The Lives We Lost In 2020

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube