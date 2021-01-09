If you someday, somewhere magically see John Krasinski, the immediate first thought will be “Hey, Jim from The Office.” Okay, let us break it to those who are not aware – we had almost lost him even before he agreed to play Jim on the show.

He had revealed in one of his old interviews that he almost quit his acting career before he got the role in The Office. John shared an interesting anecdote which involved his chat with his mother when he opened up about becoming an actor.

On The Late Show with the Stephen Colbert, John Krasinski revealed, “As soon as the car left the driveway of the (acting) school, I said, ‘I’m moving to New York, and I’m going to be an actor. My mom paused for probably half-a-second, and she said, ‘Great! Go do it!”

His mom further asked him, “The only thing I ask you is, in two and a half or three years, if you don’t have any sense that this is going to happen… If you don’t get a nibble or a bite in two and a half or three years, you have to make me one promise.”

On asking what the promise is, she said, “You’ve gotta pull yourself out (from the pursuit of acting) because, as your mother, you can’t ask me to tell you to give up on your dreams.”

To which John Krasinski replied, “I said, that’s so profound and, yes, fair.”

He then added, “Cut to two and a half years later, I was like, ‘Ummm, so, I’m out. This is terrible! It’s so scary. This is the worst. Waiting tables is not as fun as they say! I was telling her (his mother) to come to get me (to bring him back home from New York).”

But John’s mother was in no mood to let the destiny take us away as Jim from us. She said, “You know, it’s September. Just wait it out. Just wait until the end of the year. Don’t give up just yet.”

After which the real magic happened, John Krasinski revealed, “And, three weeks later, I got The Office.”

Now, isn’t this something?

