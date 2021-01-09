Koimoi brings to you another exclusive edition of Fashion Face-Off. We’re sure this one is going to leave you elated as it features our favourite of all time – Zendaya and Harry Styles. The Spider-Man actress has been creating a revolution of her own in many ways. The Watermelon Sugar singer is out and out redefining fashion like no other!

We’ve got our hands on this viral Instagram post that features the duo wearing similar clothes. As expected, they have given all the outfits their own twist and to pick one, is really really tough! The first picture features the Euphoria actress in Ralph & Russo couture. The beauty wore the outfit at the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

Harry Styles, on the other hand, opted for a suit with a similar colour combination! How much glitter is too much glitter on a man? The One Direction singer is the perfect example that it’s ‘never enough.’ We loved how he styled himself during a tour in 2018.

If you think this is it, you cannot miss out on these pink suits. Zendaya, as always, looks classy, gracious and all things similar. Men often thing that pink is a colour for women or girls, Harry Styles yet again proves them wrong and how! This man will always surprise you and leave you spellbound with it!

Oh well, not to miss out on the fact that women often opt for ‘feminine’ attires. Once in a while will you see them donning pantsuits. The Spider-Man beauty on multiple occasions have given fashion notes on how to wear a pantsuit and raise temperatures irrespective!

One of her black and white looks with multi-layered jewellery on the neck remains unbeatable!

Check out all the similar fashion picks by Zendaya and Harry Styles below:

Isn’t making a choice for this one really tough? As we said! But that shouldn’t stop you from picking your favourite! Vote in the poll below right now!

