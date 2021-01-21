Latest Netflix show Bridgerton has created a huge storm on the internet. The 8 episode period drama has made a lot of people talk on social media due to its erotic content and has trended like crazy all over.

Advertisement

Now following the success of the show, Netflix has renewed it for the second season.

Advertisement

Announcing the big update, the production company of Bridgerton, Shondaland shared a letter on Twitter. It read as saying, “Dearest Readers, The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production its the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

“However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown” the letter further added.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Joanna Bobin, Harriet Cains in important roles among others.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Netflix is furious because the s*x scenes in the show have made way to the p*rn sites. According to The Sun, an insider revealed, “Bridgerton’s s*x scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger. It’s been particularly distressing for Phoebe [Dynevor] and Regé-Jean [Page], two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way. Anyone thinking about trying this [pirating scenes] will have the full force of the globe’s biggest streaming service against them.”

Are you excited for Bridgerton season 2? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Cole Sprouse Is ‘Absolutely’ Against The Reboot Of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Read On

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube