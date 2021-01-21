Every ’90s kid remembers racing home to catch The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on Disney. We all wanted to see what new drama the Martin twins, Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody (Cole Sprouse) were cooking at Tipton. But we have sad news for fans if they were hoping for a reboot of the much-loved TV teen drama.

Cole, who currently plays Jughead Jones in Riverdale, revealed that he is “absolutely not” in favour of a reboot. Read on to know his reason and let us know if you agree with him.

During an interaction on The Drew Barrymore Show yesterday, Cole Sprouse opened up about a possible spinoff of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The Riverdale star said that the idea of reviving the show is ‘tricky’ as it is challenging to match the level of the original work.

Cole Sprouse said, “Reboots are a tricky thing, you know?” Adding, “The original shows when they become successful sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase so it’s a very, very touchy thing.”

Adding further, Cole told Drew Barrymore that he and brother Dylan Sprouse are often asked about The Suite Life of Zack & Cody being revived. He said that his answer still remains the same. So what is it? The actor said, “I’m asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot, and I go, ‘No, absolutely not.”

For those who do not know about The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, it was a teen sitcom which aired on Disney Channel from March 2005 to September 2008. It starred Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse as twin brothers Zack and Cody in the titular roles. The show followed their lives after their mother starts working as a singer at one of Boston’s finest hotels, the Tipton.

Apart from Cole and Dylan, the show also starred Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, Phill Lewis, Vanessa Hudgens and more.

