While Netflix is busy churning out show after show, fans have hooked all their hopes to the platform for giving them some update about Lucifer 5B. The first part of season 5 released in August last year and was a massive hit. Now if the latest update is to go by the makers are leaving no chance to tease the fans just like Morningstar and seems like the wait for the remaining episodes is going to be much longer. Read on to know everything about the same and also what the writers of the show have to say.

Lucifer has managed to intrigue the audience for 5 seasons and is possibly moving towards a conclusion. The makers were shooting for the 5B as per the deadline just when the pandemic kicked in and all the plans went for a toss. After that, on an equal interval, they did keep updating fans about what to expect from the show, but that also was a while ago from now.

Now after the fans across the globe asking for any update, Lucifer Writers Room has shared an update on their official Twitter account. They have said that they do not have a release date in the site too. They haven’t finished the production yet and the pandemic is to be blamed for that. They have promised to update the fans when they have a date with them, same for the trailer.

The tweet read, “We know everyone wants to know, but the truth is even WE don’t know when # Lucifer Season 5B will come out. It’s not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we’re dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer.”

So far we know just a few things about Lucifer 5B. First is of course the viral glimpse from the much-awaited musical episode. Another clip from the episode Family Dinner. And the biggest of all that God is here to stay this time and will not just be a cameo.

