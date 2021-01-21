Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen says shooting in front of a live audience really messed with her brain. Olsen along with Paul Bettany shot the first episode of their web series, WandaVision, in front of a live studio audience.

“It was so nerve wracking, and there was a lot of adrenaline. There were a lot of quick changes and it totally confused my brain,” Elizabeth Olsen said while recalling the experience.

“It really messed with my brain — the idea of not playing to an audience but feeding off an audience and having a camera. I was really grateful when we added the wall for our second episode,” she added.

The Marvel Studios series brings back Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Bettany as Vision. In the show, the two superheroes are trying to adapt to their suburban lives as a married couple.

Asked how she would describe the show, the actress said: “I believe from Wanda’s point of view, she would describe the show as a family sitcom of two people trying to fit in, and not be discovered for being different.”

The series, directed by Matt Shakman, streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

