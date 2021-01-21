Stranger Things is one of the biggest hits that Netflix has given. So far, the Duffer Brothers’ show has treated the audience with 3 seasons and 4th one is being badly anticipated. It was expected to release in 2020 but pandemic hurt the schedule.

While all the fans are looking forward to Stranger Things Season 4’s release this year, we bring interesting trivia for all of you today.

The characters of Stranger Things have become a part of our life over the years. Not just Eleven, everyone is so adorable and it’s never enough to see them fighting the monsters. Even though it’s a show which has the majority of teenagers in the star cast, even adults like us love to watch it again and again.

But do you this perfect star cast is not a coincidence and a lot of hard work and dedication went behind the casting process? According to Mental Floss, 906 boys and 307 girls auditioned for main roles in Stranger Things and only after that the makers finalised the lead actors.

The magazine reports, The Duffer brothers and casting director Carmen Cuba auditioned 1213 child actors to get it right. The actors were made to read scenes from the pilot episode as well as scenes from Stand By Me. And guess what? Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin was finalised immediately. Well, going by the heights of his cuteness and perfect nerd looks we must say that it was a great decision.

Apart from Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Stranger Things’ main star cast includes Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Joe Keery (Steve), David Harbour (Jim), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Winona Ryder (Joyce) and others.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported by We Got This Covered that Netflix is planning a special spin-off for Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven. The makers obviously want to encash, Brown’s popularity and also bring an additional viewers base to the platform that is already leading the pack globally. There is no confirmation on the same for either Netflix or Millie Bobby Brown right now, a confirmation will be a huge event.

