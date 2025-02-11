In a fun Vanity Fair lie detector test, Millie Bobby Brown got put on the spot about her on-screen smooches with her co-star, and she didn’t sugarcoat it.

The interviewer went straight for the juicy stuff, asking Brown if Wolfhard was a “lousy kisser.” Without hesitation, she fired back: “He is.” If that wasn’t savage enough, the polygraph examiner doubled down, confirming she was telling the truth. Talk about brutal honesty.

Brown, visibly amused but slightly awkward, lowered her head as the questioning continued. When asked if Finn had improved his kissing game over time, she didn’t offer much hope. “Not with me, no,” she admitted with a grin. And the kicker? She’s never actually told him this to his face. Ouch.

The Stranger Things fandom’s been invested in Eleven and Mike’s relationship since season one, which, hard to believe, dropped over six years ago. Their characters’ romance has had its fair share of ups and downs, but behind the scenes, it seems Brown had a slightly tougher time than expected in their kissing scenes.

This isn’t the first time she’s shared her thoughts on locking lips with Finn. After their very first on-screen kiss, Brown famously declared, “Kissing sucks.” Now, years later, it turns out she wasn’t just talking about the awkwardness of first-time smooches — she had specific critiques.

Of course, this was all in good fun. Brown and Wolfhard have always had a playful friendship, and their chemistry on Stranger Things speaks for itself. But after this interview, fans might be looking at their on-screen romance a little differently.

Wolfhard hasn’t responded to Brown’s comments, but knowing their dynamic, he’d probably take it in stride. Maybe a redemption arc is in order? If Stranger Things ever throws in another Eleven-Mike kiss, fans will definitely be watching with fresh eyes.

With the show’s final season on the horizon, Brown and Wolfhard’s friendship, and their characters’ love story, are still fan favorites. Whether or not Wolfhard ever gets a chance to prove her wrong, one thing’s for sure: this lie detector moment is already legendary.

