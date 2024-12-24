Millie Bobby Brown is bidding a heartfelt farewell to ‘Stranger Things’ Her emotional goodbye leaves fans and castmates alike feeling all kinds of emotions.

The highly anticipated final season of the popular series is set to hit Netflix in 2025. In a teaser released in November, Netflix teased a time jump for season five, which will pick up in the fall of 1987, following the events of the fourth season that concluded in the spring of 1986.

Mille Bobbie Brown’s Emotional Adieu to ‘Stranger Things’

After Netflix announced that season 5 has officially wrapped, the 20-year-old actress took to Instagram on December 20 to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her near-decade-long journey on the show. The Enola Holmes star posted a touching tribute that captured her time on set and the deep bond she formed with her castmates. Among the images, she shared a moving video of herself reading a goodbye note to the crew, her voice trembling with emotion.

“And isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief? Like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates. Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys,” said an emotional Brown to a group of people on set while holding a microphone and reading the message off her phone.

She added, “I love all of you, and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created as a family. I love you, thank you.”

Her Instagram caption echoed the sentiment, ending with a heartfelt nod to her iconic character, Eleven/Jane Hopper, “with love, el ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Millie Bobby Brown’s Costars Also Celebrated the Milestone on Social Media

Millie’s emotional tribute came just after Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and other cast members shared farewells. Wolfhard, 21, admitted to still being in shock over the end of this incredible journey.

“We shot it for a year, and I’ll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly,” Wolfhard wrote on the show’s fifth season. “When I think of the show, I picture this first photo. A bunch of goofy young people are making something they think is cool but have no clue what’s to come.”

“I feel like we’re still those people, and I’m lucky to still stand beside them today,” Wolfhard added. “I hope you’ll love this season as much as I do. See you all next year. 🚲🚲🚲🚲”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial)

Noah Schnapp also expressed his deep emotions, reflecting on how Stranger Things had shaped them into the people they are today. “Feeling very emotional,” he wrote, summing up what many of us feel as we prepare for the final season.

“It was a lifelong dream,” he wrote. “A dream made reality thanks to the Duffers. Thank you for taking a chance on me when I was just a 10 year old kid and entrusting me with something important to you both.” The 20-year-old added, “Together, this cast and crew have built something so very special, and I couldn’t be any more excited for the world to see the final chapter. Stranger Things is a never-ending story for me—it’s in my heart forever ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp)

The titles of the series’ final eight episodes are: “The Crawl;” “The Vanishing of ___;” “The Turnbow Trap;” “Sorcerer;” “Shock Jock;” “Escape From Camazotz;” and “The Bridge;” with the series finale titled “The Rightside Up.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News