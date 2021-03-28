The picture is pretty much clear for Saina. The film has turned out to be a non-starter at the box office and even positive reviews from many quarters haven’t been able to save it either. After staying under 25 lakhs on its opening day, the film didn’t grow on Saturday either with collections still failing to touch the 25 lakhs* mark.

Advertisement

With such low numbers on Friday, one would have expected that there is at least some sort of growth on Saturday. Moreover, reviews too ranged from average to excellent, what with no one really calling it a poor affair. Still, it is clear that audiences were not interested to check out this Amole Gupte directed sports biopic. Well, at least at theatres.

Advertisement

In regular days, Saina would have found some traction but in the current times when only South is seeing some footfalls and the situation is bad in North as well as Maharashtra, two key belts for folks to gain eyeballs, the choice has been made by the audiences.

With two-day numbers under the 50 lakhs* mark, it is curtains indeed for the Parineeti Chopra starter Saina. The actress may have found some good feedback coming her way for the film but from the perspective of scoring at the box office, she would have to wait for a new film of hers to release once the situation comes back to normalcy.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: 66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan & Taapsee Pannu Win Best Actors, Thappad Takes Home 7 Trophies – Full Winner List Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube