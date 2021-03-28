Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh undoubtedly are the favourites of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Be it Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani or Padmaavat; the terrific trio have always created their magic on the silver screen. But it was recently reported that something is not well between the actress and the ace director, and it has something to do with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

It was said that Deepika was upset with Bhansali for not offering her the lead in Gangubai Kathiawadi. To compensate for this, the director had apparently offered a dance number to the actress in the film; however, the actress straight away denied it. Later, SLB offered her the option of being a key role in Heera Mandi or a dance number in the web show, but DP rejected that offer too. So does this mean there is a cold war between the two powerhouses?

Well, the reports in Spotboye suggest something else. According to a source, “Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh both continue to remain close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In fact, all through the period when Sanjay was suffering from Covid-19, they messaged him every day asking how he was,” says the source.”

As far as offering a special song to Deepika Padukone to compensate for Gangubai Kathiawadi, goes the source laughs off the conjecture, “Do you think it makes sense to offer a dance number to an actress if she has been rejected for the lead? No, Deepika was never offered Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was already playing a female gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Sapna Didi, based on the work of the same author who wrote Gangubai Kathiawadi. Of course, that project got shelved. But by then, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had moved on.”

The source adds that the two will come together in the near future. “Provided these fake stories of a rift do not take a toll on their rapport.”

