It was predicted in this column that Saina could well be aiming for an opening day of over 1 crore. That seemed like a possibility too since the Parineeti Chopra starrer had been reasonably promoted, and as well as one can expect a mid-budget film to be pitched in the current times. The release too was across 979 screens and 2894 shows. However, what happened at theatres was much below expectations.

The film couldn’t gather any sort of footfalls whatsoever with the collections staying under even 25 lakhs* mark. These are extremely poor numbers for a film, especially since it’s based on the life and times of a real life sports personality Saina Nehwal who is looked at as a youth icon. However, looks like audiences weren’t enticed much to step into theatres and they gave it a complete skip.

From a start like this, it is just impossible to recover, and especially in current times when audiences are in any case staying home and waiting for something truly exemplary to come back to theatres. It is quite apparent that this Amol Gupte directed film is not one such affair that warranted a big screen watch, though going by the decent to good to very good reviews, on the OTT medium it has a better chance to succeed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

