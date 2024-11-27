If there is one proverb that we all have literally experienced in our lives is ‘Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover!’ Clearly, even Arjun Kapoor also mistakenly judged the book by its cover right during his debut film Ishaqzaade, which starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead. However, while Arjun was cast much before, the team was still searching for Zoya!

Parineeti’s casting happened much later and during a recent interviews, Arjun confessed how he was not very keen on the actress of the film for not one, not two but three major reasons!

While it was Arjun’s first film and Parineeti had already made her debut in Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, Arjun still had very strong reasons not to have Parineeti on board for the film. Scroll down to read what happened and how was Arjun convinced!

Din’t Do Workshops & Readings

In a conversation with Mashable India, Arjun confessed, “I was very against her casting in the new film. I was like, Bahut baat karti hai. Readings pe aayi thi, to kharab reading karti thi bahut. Parineeti Chopra does not like doing these workshops and readings. She is very spontaneous actor or perhaps, she saves it for the set, I don’t know what her operation is.”

Arjun Kapoor Found Parineeti Chopra Irritating!

The actor further narrated, “So, wo aayi thi aur pehle din maine kuch joke crack kiya, and she looked at me and said, LOL. Can you just laugh? It’s not a chat, naa. Aapne LOL kyun bol diya, Has do. I used to find her irritating. She used to talk in emojis.”

She Was Not Serious

Arjun even confessed to judge Parineeti‘s intent and said, “And then she was not serious about it I thought. You know, ki itni badi picture mili hai. Main 6 mahine se wait kar raha hun ki aapko Zoya mil jaaye, Zoya mil jaaye, Zoya aake LOL, LOL kar rahi thi.”

However, it all changed on the first day of the shoot, and probably Arjun Kapoor also must have realized why one should not judge. He recalled, “Then we did a mock shoot, I was so much in shock that I forgot my lines and my acting! Ye mahine bhar se script padh rahi thi, bakwaas, and then suddenly the camera came on, and she has fire in her eyes, you know. And then I was like theek hai theek hai kar legi!”

For the unversed, Arjun and Parineeti starred together in Ishaqzaade and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and displayed a crackling chemistry in both films! Also, Parineeti won a National Award for Ishaqzaade!

