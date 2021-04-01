The Hindi remake of Rambo, which starred Sylvester Stallone in the lead, was announced amidst fanfare a couple of years ago. While it was then revealed that Tiger Shroff would pick up the mantle, the film has yet to begin the shoot. While the actor already featured on the film’s first look poster, we now hear the Siddharth Anand is facing more delays.

As per the latest reports, Shroff was supposed to begin working on it post War 2, another Siddharth Anand directorial. But with his packed schedule, it seems like the project may find another leading man in the form of actor Prabhas. Read the full scoop below.

A source close to the Rambo remake production told Bollywood Hungama that Tiger Shroff has a full calendar. The insider said, “Tiger has not been giving dates for the Rambo remake. He has already allotted dates for Ganapath part 1 and 2, Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 which means his dates are almost blocked till next year end.”

The source further added that director Siddharth Anand has now decided to make the film with someone else. Revealing the director has approached South superstar Prabhas for the same, the insider said, “Siddharth has now approached Prabhas to replace Tiger in the Rambo remake. They are in advanced talks with the superstar and he also has liked the whole concept and idea.”

The source continued, “Plus, the makers feel Prabhas’ addition will make it a more pan-India project and give it a different appeal. Now, it needs to be seen if Prabhas signs on the dotted line.”

Talking about Prabhas’ lineup, the actor is currently busy filming Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush where he essays the role of Lord Ram. The bi-lingual film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as Sita and Ravana, respectively. The Baahubali star will also star in Nag Ashwin’s next co-starring Deepika Padukone. Besides these, he will also feature as the lead in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam in his kitty.

Who do you think will look better in the Rambo remake – Tiger Shroff Or Prabhas?

