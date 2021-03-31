Ever since the remake of Vikram Vedha announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to know who would step in the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan. Speculations are rife that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have come on board to star in the film.

As per reports, Saif will be playing the role of a no-nonsense cop alongside Hrithik who will play the role of a gangster. The film is waiting to go on the floor this summer as the pre-production work is going on in full swing.

Now latest reports suggest that Saif Ali Khan has upped his fees following the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. A source said to Bollywood Hungama, “As Vikram Vedha is set to go on the floors this summer, we hear, all the paperwork was done recently. While the pay structure of Hrithik is kept under wraps, Saif Ali Khan has charged an upfront fee of Rs. 12 crores to come on board the film.”

The source further revealed, “Be it a two-hero film or a solo project, Saif at present is charging anywhere in the range of Rs. 12 crores, depending on the scale and reach of the story. He has decided to sign on for prestigious projects that push his value in the market, and a look at his line up suggests that it’s a step taken in the right direction.”

Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller film Vikram Vedha, written and directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, was released in 2017. The film is now being adapted in Hindi, and Neeraj Pandey along with Reliance Entertainment will produce the film. The husband and wife filmmaker duo will helm the film.

The report also claimed that Neeraj Pandey has been closely involved with the script of Vikram Vedha in Hindi and will also get the due credit as a writer of the film. As they prep for the film has already begun, it is expected that the film will go on floors by April end.

