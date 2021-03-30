The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is here, but there’s no stopping the Bollywood film industry from churning up updates about upcoming projects. After Gully Boy, fans were excited to see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt star in Karan Johar’s next rom-com directorial. Well, here’s an update, and it has a connection to Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

As per a report, the young Nawab of Pataudi is all set to make his debut as an assistant director. Besides talking about this star kid’s entry into the entertainment world, the source also shed some light on the KJo film.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Karan Johar’s next, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, will begin rolling in a couple of months. The site reported that if things so as per plans, the film will likely go on the floors by June/July and be shot at real locations in India.

The source also informed the portal that Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has come on board the Karan Johar directorial as an assistant director. An insider close to the development said, “There are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film, just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking. He is a young kid, still studying and yet to even decide if he wants to be an actor, director or something else.”

The above-mentioned site also reported that lead actors would undergo some acting workshops during the summer to understand their character before filming. Ranveer Singh is likely to sport an ultra-modern, cool look comprising of jackets, hats, torn jeans and more. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt’s character is said to be subtle.

The Karan Johar directorial is a light-hearted love story with no social message. Adding further, the insider said, “Karan is all charged up and excited to make something in this space after such a long time. He was exhausted in the pre-production of Takht, and when he decided to put it on the back burner, the sole idea was to let it lose and make a fun commercial rom-com that Bollywood is devoid of at the moment,”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently wrapping up the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranveer Singh is busy with the filming of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The actor is likely to begin work on his ambitious project with Shankar post the completion of KJo’s next. This film is likely to go on floors in the first quarter of 2022.

How excited are you for Ibrahim Ali Khan entering the entertainment world?

